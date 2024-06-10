Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,431,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,590 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $174.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average is $149.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

