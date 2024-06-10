Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,788 shares during the period. Alphatec accounts for about 2.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Alphatec worth $24,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 48.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 767,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

ATEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. 125,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

