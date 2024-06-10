Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.13

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1260308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 29.9% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after buying an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $12,157,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ambev by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 10,168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 4,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

