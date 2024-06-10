Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.24

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 13182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Amplitude Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplitude by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amplitude by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

