Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.98

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 165284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

