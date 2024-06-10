Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,072 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $319,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 55,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 543,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $92,985,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 246,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.0% in the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.89 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

