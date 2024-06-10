Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $63,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 40,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,992. The company has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $186.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $227.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.