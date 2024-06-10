Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $220.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

