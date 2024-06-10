Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Applied Materials by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 168,846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 359,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

