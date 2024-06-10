AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,729,014 shares of company stock worth $1,477,210,615. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.3 %

APP opened at $81.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

