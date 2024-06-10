Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Ares Acquisition Co. II worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 900,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AACT opened at $10.66 on Monday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

