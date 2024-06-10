Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $85.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 28,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 87,565 shares.The stock last traded at $76.25 and had previously closed at $76.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

