Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,939 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLO. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $665,444.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 604,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARLO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 109,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,381. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

