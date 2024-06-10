AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,508 shares during the period. AvidXchange comprises about 3.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of AvidXchange worth $34,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in AvidXchange by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $1,672,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,354 shares of company stock worth $4,598,669. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

