Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stake Boosted by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,716 shares during the quarter. Axonics makes up about 2.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Axonics worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,104. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Articles

