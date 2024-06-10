Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bally’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bally’s by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $491.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

