Barclays Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APD. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.61. 146,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.