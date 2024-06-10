Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Berry worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 121,769 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Berry in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berry by 604.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2,942.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Trading Up 0.6 %

BRY opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.57 million, a P/E ratio of 644.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.65 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,800.00%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

