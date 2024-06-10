Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,172 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.26. 272,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

