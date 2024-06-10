BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 3.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.15. 101,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,570. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

