Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.05. 45,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,241. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

