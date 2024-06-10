BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.81% of BorgWarner worth $66,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after buying an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,956,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after buying an additional 178,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after buying an additional 170,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,841. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

