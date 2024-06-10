Boston Family Office LLC Has $64.68 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,944,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 67,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 129,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 63,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.2 %

AAPL opened at $196.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.38. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

