Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,183,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bright Green Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 327,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,589. Bright Green Co. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

Bright Green Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Green stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Green Co. ( NASDAQ:BGXX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bright Green as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

