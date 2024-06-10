Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,183,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bright Green Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BGXX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. 327,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,589. Bright Green Co. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green
Bright Green Company Profile
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Green
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Soar with the AI-Driven Metaverse Revolution
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Palantir Was Left Out of the S&P 500; It Still Looks Like a Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Invesco QQQ and Nasdaq-100 Analysis: Key Market Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.