Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 14,614 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,552. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

