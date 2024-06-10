Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,377 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,221. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

