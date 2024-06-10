Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 193,555 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,555 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in GSK were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 670.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after buying an additional 1,297,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after buying an additional 1,291,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 283,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,920. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.