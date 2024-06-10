Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 70,475 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Qorvo worth $25,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.32. 184,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

