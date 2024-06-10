Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 137,963 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 118,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,193,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SONY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. 61,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,325. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

