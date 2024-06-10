Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.19% of New York Times worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at New York Times
In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
New York Times Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 72,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.05. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $51.98.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New York Times Profile
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
