Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 198.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 37,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.3 %

JBHT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.53. 170,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

