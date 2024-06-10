Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,167 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $32,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 825.1% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 134,468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,933 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.27. 258,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,614. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.28.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

