Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 173,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $42,299,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.7% in the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 89.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $239.57. 58,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.01.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

