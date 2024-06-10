Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

MPWR stock traded up $11.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $762.87. 34,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,641. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $696.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

