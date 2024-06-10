Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 194,155 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 422,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,522 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 357,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 80,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

