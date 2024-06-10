Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 3,511 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

