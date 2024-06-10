Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $12.48 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,861,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.64. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

