Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,273. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $231.76 and a fifty-two week high of $430.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

