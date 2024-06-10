Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 832,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,846. Carvana has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,198,273 shares of company stock worth $126,840,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

