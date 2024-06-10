CastleKnight Management LP Acquires 1,239,874 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 430.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239,874 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 107.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Oatly Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

