CastleKnight Management LP Acquires 1,900 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

NYSE:UHS opened at $187.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $190.49. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

