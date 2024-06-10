CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 235,700 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

TEVA opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

