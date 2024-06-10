CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 491,285 Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 491,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.15% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREE. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 23.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 615,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Shares of FREE stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%.

Separately, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

