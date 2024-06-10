CastleKnight Management LP Buys 14,000 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of MRC Global worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 561,706 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 397,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In related news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $12.64 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

