CastleKnight Management LP Buys 280,200 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 160.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,200 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,216,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 3,119,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,900 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 533,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TV opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.84. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -10.34%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.