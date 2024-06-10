CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 59,300 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

