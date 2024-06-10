CastleKnight Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 5,716.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $76.54 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

