CastleKnight Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.05% of Playtika worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,619 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Playtika by 185.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 105.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 785,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

