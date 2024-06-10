CastleKnight Management LP Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $179.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,837,960,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,509,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,837,960,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock worth $1,141,265,387. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

