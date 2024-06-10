CastleKnight Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

